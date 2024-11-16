The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Kyrie Irving, who missed Thursday's game, was removed from the injury report and is expected to play against the Spurs. Dallas received further injury updates on Saturday.

PJ Washington was initially listed as doubtful as he continues to deal with a right knee sprain. However, he was upgraded to questionable on Saturday, per the NBA injury report. Naji Marshall was also added to the injury report due to an illness. He is listed as questionable.

Luka Doncic remains listed as probable due to a right knee contusion. Doncic will likely play barring any setbacks.

Marshall's potential absence is far from ideal. He has stepped up amid Washington's injury absence. With that being said, there is a chance that Washington could return on Saturday night. The ideal scenario would come to fruition if both Marshall and Washington are able to play.

At the moment, both players are listed as questionable. The Mavericks will provide further injury updates before Saturday's game.

Spurs-Mavericks game

The Mavs have dropped four consecutive games, losing by three points or less in each contest. Dallas was most recently defeated 115-113 by the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks will enter Saturday's game with a lackluster 5-7 record.

The Spurs were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, losing 120-115. San Antonio is 6-7 overall as they prepare for the second of a back-to-back on Saturday night.

The Mavericks also played the Spurs in Dallas to begin the season. Dallas earned a 120-109 win against San Antonio. However, the Mavs did not have as many injury concerns at the time.

Luka Doncic, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall's final injury statuses will be important in determining the outcome of Saturday's game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST as the Mavericks attempt to jump back into the win column.