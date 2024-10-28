DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will host the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Dallas is looking to improve to 2-1 to begin the season, but they receive an unfortunate injury update before Monday's game. According to the NBA injury report, forward Maxi Kleber will miss the game due to a right hamstring strain. Guard Dante Exum is out as well as he is still recovering from right wrist surgery.

Kleber missed Monday's shootaround after initially being listed as questionable for Monday's game. His absence at shootaround hinted that he would not play against the Jazz. Sure enough, the Mavs forward was ultimately ruled out. Kleber's status for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota may be in question as well as the Mavs play the second of a back-to-back. However, there have been no updates on Kleber's potential status for Tuesday's game as of this story's writing.

The Mavericks entered the season mostly healthy, with the exception being Exum's wrist injury. Dallas has enough talent to make serious noise in the Western Conference this season, but they must avoid too much injury trouble in order to contend for the No. 1 seed.

Luka Doncic did not play in the preseason due to a calf injury. Doncic returned for the regular season opener, however, and has played well for the most part across two games in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Mavericks are hoping that Kleber can return sooner rather than later. It is difficult to predict injury timelines when it comes to hamstring concerns, though. The Mavs will closely monitor the situation, and they will not rush him back. Dallas will give Kleber as much time as he needs before returning as the team prepares for the long NBA season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kleber's injury status as they are made available.