The Dallas Mavericks announced two roster moves on Thursday. Dallas previously agreed to a contract with Kessler Edwards. The Mavs officially announced the deal on Thursday, as they signed Edwards to a two-way contract. Dallas also requested waivers on Alex Fudge, who was on a two-way deal.

Edwards will wear No. 20 for the Mavericks. Fudge, meanwhile, joined the Mavs during the 2023-24 season and played in two games for Dallas at the NBA level. Fudge also played on the Mavericks' NBA Summer League team.

Dallas is now prepared to move forward as Edwards joins the roster. He could end up making an impact for the Mavs at some point.

Edwards made his NBA debut in the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He ended up joining the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23, and he would spend the 2023-24 campaign in Sacramento as well.

Edwards has not received much playing time in the NBA overall. He has averaged just 11.9 minutes per outing so far in his NBA career. The 23-year-old features potential as versatile forward with scoring upside, though.

Mavericks close to finalizing 2024-25 roster

The Mavs' 2024-25 roster is almost set. Dallas, barring a late offseason trade, will likely have a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and either Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford. Dallas' bench is also intriguing with Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie now on the roster.

One of the primary questions remaining for the Mavs is whether or not they will re-sign veteran Markieff Morris. Morris is a candidate for a roster spot at the moment. Morris did not play much for the Mavs in 2023-24 but his leadership was important to the team's overall success.

In the end, the Mavs feature a talented overall roster. The upcoming 2024-25 season projects to be an exciting campaign in Dallas.