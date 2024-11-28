DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are staying afloat despite a plethora of injury concerns. Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson are among the Mavericks currently dealing with injuries. Kyrie Irving has unquestionably led the way in recent action, but Dallas has also received pivotal contributions from an unsung hero, although he is beginning to receive more attention from Mavs fans.

Naji Marshall has been terrific to begin the 2024-25 season. He is a big reason why Dallas holds a respectable 11-8 record. Without Marshall, the Mavs would not be where they are right now.

The 26-year-old, who was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason, is averaging 12 points per game on 55.4 percent field goal shooting. Marshall is also recording 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per outing.

Marshall's floater has been especially impressive. He is not shooting the three-ball as well as he would like, but Marshall is finding ways to score in the mid-range and around the basket, and his floater has been a secret weapon.

“I think it's something I picked up in college,” Marshall said of the shot following the Mavericks' 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. “Just the work, man, work is speaking for itself. I love that shot, I've been doing it for a minute and I just feel really comfortable.”

Naji Marshall “having fun” playing with Mavericks

Marshall was also asked about how much fun he is having playing in Dallas in his first season with the Mavs.

“Definitely having fun,” Marshall said. “It's a new group of guys, everybody has embraced me with open arms. It's all love on the team, everybody is happy for each other.”

Enjoying the game is an underrated recipe for success. We have seen many talented teams struggle, and it is clear there is tension. This Mavericks team, though, seems to have quality chemistry and they are enjoying playing the game.

Marshall is receiving the opportunity to play for a potential championship contender. He surely saw how well the Mavs played a season ago, as Dallas reached the NBA Finals. The thought of possibly reaching the NBA Finals again likely has Marshall excited for the future.

Jason Kidd addresses Naji Marshall's play

Marshall has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games as of this story's writing. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is certainly a fan of Marshall's recent play.

“Just the spacing, when you have Kai (Kyrie Irving) and you have guys who are trending right now… Just his (Marshall) ability to get to the paint and his ability to finish in the paint. Floaters, the pull-ups, his ability to get to the rim. And then his playmaking has been great for us, being organized on the offensive end… His toughness and his defense is what we really need, but offensively right now he's in a groove.”

Kyrie Irving has been great. Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson will make big impacts once they return from injuries. However, Naji Marshall certainly has been a pleasant surprise for the Mavericks so far in the 2024-25 NBA season. If Marshall can continue to play at a high level, Dallas will receive a crucial boost.