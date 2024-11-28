DALLAS — Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 129-114 on Wednesday night. Irving has played well throughout the 2024-25 season, but he has stepped up even more amid Luka Doncic's injury absence. Dallas is 4-1 without Doncic this season, and Irving's play has been crucial in those games.

“In the first half, he's telling us to go be aggressive. Obviously, second half he's being himself,” PJ Washington said after Wednesday's game of Irving. “I think he's doing a great job of being a leader for us and managing the team. At the end of the day we've been playing great and playing well together.”

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in the Mavs' victory over the Knicks. In the five games without Doncic on the floor, Irving is averaging 24.8 points, six assists and five rebounds per outing.

“He's amazing, from the first time we were in LA watching him workout, he's amazing,” Quentin Grimes said. “Probably one of the most skilled players ever, if not the most skilled player ever. So just watching him everyday, he's been vocal everyday in the locker room, practice, film. It's gonna be big carrying on into the season whenever things may go rough again, it's just a long season.

“So just having a guy like that who has been to the Finals, won, seen it all… It makes it easy for us to just listen… It's a blessing to have a guy like that in our locker room.”

The Mavericks are now 11-8 overall in the 2024-25 campaign. They are playing well considering all of the injuries they have dealt with, as Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson are among the Mavs currently out. Dallas will look to earn a third consecutive win on Saturday night in Utah against the Jazz.