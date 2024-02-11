Daniel Gafford reacts to playing on Mavericks with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks were busy ahead of the trade deadline and reeled in a solid center in Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. He finally had the opportunity to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. During the postgame presser, Gafford was over the moon when talking about his new teammates.

After recording 19 points and nine rebounds, Daniel Gafford explained how much he loved playing with Doncic and Irving. He looked fantastic on the court as the Mavericks torched the Oklahoma City Thunder 146-111. Gafford couldn't help but praise his new teammates after the win.

Daniel Gafford on playing with his new teammates, Luka and Kyrie 🗣️ Gafford caught multiple alley-oops on his way to 19 PTS, 9 REB in his debut! pic.twitter.com/NLSWv5deR2 — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2024

The veteran center looked like the perfect fit for the Mavericks on Saturday. He played just 17 minutes but was wildly efficient on the court. If he continues playing like this then Dallas could be a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. They suddenly have a ton of depth on the roster they didn't quite have before.

This season, Gafford has proven to be reliable. During his time with the Wizards this year, the veteran center averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. His debut with the Mavericks was incredible and he has an opportunity to earn a bigger role if he keeps playing that way.

Dallas suddenly has a deep roster after acquiring Gafford. At center, they have him, Maxi Kleber, and Dereck Lively II once he returns from injury. The Mavericks are in a great position right now with the playoffs inching closer and closer.