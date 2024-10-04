It was recently revealed that Luka Doncic was dealing with a calf injury. The Mavs are hopeful that Doncic's injury is not serious, though, and he will be re-evaluated next week once the NBA preseason begins.

On Friday, however, the Mavericks received another injury update, and this time they may have a player who is dealing with a “serious” injury. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that guard Dante Exum suffered a “serious right wrist injury that could require surgery.”

Treatment options are being considered, and Exum is continuing to be evaluated. Surgery is seemingly an option according to Charania. Nothing is imminent as of this story's writing, however.

The Mavericks announced that Exum's injury occurred during training camp this week. The Mavs will provide updates as they are made available.

How Dante Exum injury impacts Mavericks

Exum was expected to compete for minutes with the second unit for the Mavs. Of course, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the Mavs' starting guards.

Nevertheless, the team was likely going to utilize Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench. Assuming Exum does end up missing a significant amount of time, which nothing has been confirmed yet, Dinwiddie will likely see an increase in his role.

However, Jaden Hardy is another player who was already expected to see an increased role during the 2024-25 season. One has to imagine that Hardy may see more minutes amid Exum's potential injury absence.

Of course, Exum will unquestionably be missed. He enjoyed some big moments for Dallas throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Exum appeared in 55 games, starting 17 games last season. He endured some injury trouble as well but was impactful while on the floor.

For now, Exum's injury timeline is uncertain. As aforementioned, the Mavericks will continue to closely evaluate the guard. We will monitor and provide updates as they are made available.