DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks players Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington attended a Raising Cane's event on Wednesday to work a “shift.” Raising Cane's is a partner and sponsor of the Mavericks, and Lively and Washington both attended the event and served food to customers and signed memorabilia. Additionally, the Mavericks players answered questions from reporters.

“We had a great time at Cane's celebrating the start of the new season,” Washington said. “The first time I tried Cane's was in fifth grade before a game, and now to be here today is a full circle moment.”

Lively later added that his favorite thing about Raising Cane's is the “Cane's Sauce.” Washington said his go-to order is the “Caniac Combo with extra sauce,” while Lively gave the Box Combo a shoutout.

Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington preparing for Mavericks' upcoming 2024-25 NBA season

The Mavericks have high expectations for the 2024-25 NBA season after falling just short of a championship last year. Dallas reached the NBA Finals, but they were ultimately defeated by the Boston Celtics in five games.

Washington and Lively will play crucial roles for the Mavs this year. Lively is looking to take a step forward in his second NBA season. Washington will likely feel more comfortable in Dallas as he prepares for his first full season with the Mavericks.

Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington are both becoming fan-favorites as well. Washington brings intensity to the team, and he also offers versatility. Lively is a quality rim-protector and dunker who is looking to expand his game this year. Both players bring energy on the floor as well.

The Mavericks will play their final preseason game on Thursday night at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavs will then host the San Antonio Spurs next Thursday to begin the 2024-25 NBA regular season.