DALLAS — Dereck Lively II displayed signs of stardom during the 2023-24 season. His future is bright without question. Lively already established a reputation as a reliable rim-protector and electric dunker. The Mavs center is developing a three-point shot, though.

“Great,” Lively said after practice on Tuesday in reference to his three-point shooting development. “I feel like I've definitely got… comfortable going back to my touch. No matter if that's me starting in front of the rim and just slowly working my way out to the free throw and slowly taking my way out to the three. It's just being more confident. You know, no matter if I'm getting the shot off rhythm or in rhythm, just being confident. Having the confidence in the shot and staying in it.”

Lively expressed the importance of confidence in the shot. As a center who primarily worked around the basket last year, taking more three-point shots will be an adjustment. With that being said, Lively has worked hard to turn himself into a player who can stretch the floor at the NBA level.

The Mavericks believe that Lively has All-Star potential. The 2024-25 season will be important for Lively as he continues to improve.

Dereck Lively II reveals his individual goals for 2024-25 season

Dallas' primary goal is to win a championship. That goes without saying. However, what are Lively's individual goals for the upcoming season?

“Shoot better from the free throw line,” Lively said. “Be more consistent when it comes to playing out of the pick-and-roll, no matter if that's making reads, or getting to the rim or getting my teammates open. And just to eliminate all of the little mistakes that I was doing last year… My job is to be the defensive anchor… I'm going to do my best to be able to know that my team doesn't have to worry about that piece. I'm going to do my job every day of the week.”

Lively is still only 20 years old, yet he's already becoming one of the better centers in the NBA. He will have an opportunity to earn the Mavericks starting center role this year.

Lively is looking to have a big campaign in his second season with the Mavericks.