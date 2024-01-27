Will Luka Doncic be ready to take the floor against the Kings?

Luka Doncic is coming off a stellar string of performances for the Dallas Mavericks. Most notably, Doncic scored a historical 73 points in Dallas' Jan. 26th game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavericks are preparing for another contest against the Sacramento Kings, but is Doncic healthy enough to play?

Luka Doncic receives a murky injury update ahead of the Mavericks-Kings game

Doncic is listed as questionable for Saturday night's contest due to right ankle soreness, per the NBA's afternoon injury report for Jan. 27th. It will be interesting to see if Dallas' athletic training staff can help him get his pain under control before the game.

The superstar point guard has been vital in the Mavericks' Western Conference push. Doncic averages a superb 34.6 points per game, which ranks him just below Joel Embiid's league-leading mark. Moreover, the 24-year-old dishes 9.2 assists and grabs 8.6 rebounds a night.

If Doncic cannot take the floor against the Kings, the Mavericks will need to dig deep to find offense. The Mavs normally look to Kyrie Irving to take the reigns; however, he is doubtful for Saturday's contest. Nevertheless, Dallas has some pieces that can get the job done.

Fourth-year guard Josh Green scored 21 points during the Mavs-Hawks game on Friday. If he catches fire, Dallas will have a reliable stream of offense. In addition, veteran guard Dante Exum is a shaken can ready to explode.

Exum erupted for 26 points, four rebounds, and three assists on Dec. 12th, 2023 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He is an X-factor who could have a large impact amid Doncic's potential absence.

Meanwhile, the Kings want to keep their momentum going after a one-point victory over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 25th. Can a potentially undermanned Mavs squad find a way to get the victory at home on Saturday? Tip-off is at 8:00 PM CST.