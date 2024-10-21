The Dallas Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $18 million rookie contract extension, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania reported the news right before the rookie contact extension deadline at 6 PM EST on Monday. The final season of the contract will be a team option, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Hardy has a chance for a breakout season during the 2024-25 season, and Dallas clearly believes in his potential.

Rumors swirled before the deadline about a potential Quentin Grimes rookie contract extension. However, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that Grimes and the Mavs did not agree to an extension.

The Hardy extension is notable, though. He is a player with a high ceiling. Hardy will likely receive more minutes during the 2024-25 season. He always displayed signs of becoming a reliable scorer in the past, and it will be interesting to see if Hardy can take a step forward this year.

The Mavs' belief in Hardy is evident. They decided to guarantee his contract for the 2024-25 season back in July. Dallas' recent rookie contract extension with the 22-year-old only further proves their confidence in him.

Jaden Hardy gets Jason Kidd assessment before Mavericks' 2024-25 regular season

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently commented on Hardy's potential role for the new campaign. Additionally, Kidd was hesitant to give him a ceiling.

“With the injuries now, he could start, he could be one of the first ones off the bench,” Kidd said of Hardy. “Healthy, he could still be part of that rotation. He would not start if we're healthy just because of the names that are ahead of him. But he's had an incredible training camp up to this point. We look forward to him playing minutes and being part of that rotation.

“The ceiling, there is no ceiling. That's up to him and the work that he puts in… We will see where he ends up. He's a young player, he's worked extremely hard on his craft and he's getting better each year. To judge him will be at the end of his career to see what that ceiling turns out to be.”

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, but Jaden Hardy has an opportunity to have a big season as well.