DALLAS — Maxi Kleber is not playing on Monday night against the Utah Jazz due to a right hamstring strain. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Kleber will not travel with the Mavs to Minnesota for Tuesday's game either. However, Kidd also said that there is no long-term concern about the injury. It remains to be seen when Kleber will return, though.

Maxi Kleber's impact on Mavericks

Kleber is not a player who will steal headlines. He is a stretch-four with respectable long-range shooting prowess. Kleber can also impact the Mavs' rebounding and defensive efforts. Depth is of the utmost importance in the NBA, so Kleber's absence is far from ideal. Fortunately the Mavericks veteran will seemingly not be forced to miss a significant amount of time with the hamstring injury.

Kleber has been with the Mavericks since 2017. He has shot 44.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc for his career. He has also averaged 22.6 minutes per outing in his career, so Kleber still plays an impactful role despite not being a star.

Having him on the floor is especially important with the current Mavericks roster, as other Mavs big men such as Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II primarily score around the basket. However, Lively is working on a three-point shot so he could be a player who can stretch the floor at some point. Still, for now Kleber's impact is crucial given what he brings to the team.

Of course, the Mavericks will be ready to adjust. His absence will give other players opportunities to play off the bench. Dallas will look to make the adjustment and utilize the bench in the best possible manner amid the circumstances.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Maxi Kleber's injury status as they are made available.