DALLAS — Anthony Edwards is unquestionably one of the best players in the NBA. Edwards has continued to play at a high level despite the Minnesota Timberwolves' struggles this season. Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes playing for Team USA in the Olympics has helped Edwards continue to take a step forward.

“Spending time with Team USA has helped him,” Kidd told reporters before the Timberwolves-Mavericks Christmas Day game. “You play with the best, you learn from the best. He’s one of the young, talented players in this league. You can see he’s shooting the three at a high clip, but also just being able to get to the rim… He works extremely hard at it. This afternoon is a great test for us.”

The Mavericks have respect for Edwards. They understand how much of an impact he has on the Timberwolves. Dallas will do everything they can to contain the Timberwolves superstar on Wednesday.

How is Anthony Edwards playing during the 2024-25 season?

Edwards is averaging 25.3 points per game on 44.4 percent field goal and 41.4 percent three-point shooting during the 2024-25 season heading into the game on Wednesday. He is also recording per game averages of 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per outing.

The Timberwolves are just 14-14 overall. They are seemingly having trouble adjusting to life without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was traded to the New York Knicks during the offseason. Nevertheless, Minnesota still features a roster that can pull off an upset at any given moment.

Timberwolves-Mavericks Christmas Day game outlook

The Timberwolves-Mavericks Christmas Day game projects to be competitive. There will be plenty of star-power with Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all on the floor. Dallas will attempt to protect home court against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, something that could be a challenge with Edwards in town.