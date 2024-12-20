The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed back Karl-Anthony Towns, and in return, the New York Knicks blew them out on their homecourt, 133-107. The two highest scorers for the Timberwolves were Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, but the three other starters didn't score more than ten points.

Edwards has been vocal throughout the season on the team and how they need to improve, and he didn't hold back once again after their poor performance against the Knicks.

“We don't have s–t on offense. We don't have no identity,” Edwards said after the game. “We know I'm gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know [Julius Randle] gonna shoot a bunch of shots, and that's all we know. We don't really know anything else. It's not on the coaches at all, it's on us. We're out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great position; we just don't do it.”

The Timberwolves have had an issue with their offense staying consistent this season, as their true identity is defense. But once the defense isn't playing well, they get in trouble unless Edwards or Randle can bail them out on offense. They're going to need more players to step up offensively, and Edwards knows that.

Timberwolves struggling on offense

Losing Karl-Anthony Towns may have been big for the Timberwolves, as they don't have a consistent scorer that can also be good on the other end. Julius Randle offers versatility on offense, but he isn't the scorer or the defender that Towns was. The Timberwolves bench also has to step up, but in all, the entire team has to come together and work out their issues.

Earlier this season, Anthony Edwards called out the team after losing against the Sacramento Kings, where they blew a lead late in the game.

“We got up and everybody cheering and f—–g hype,” Edwards said via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “We get down again and don’t nobody say nothing. That’s the definition of a frontrunner. We as a team, including myself, we all was frontrunners tonight. It was some bulls–t, for sure.”

Edwards has shown he's not afraid to hold his teammates or himself accountable in certain situations. If the Timberwolves decide to make some moves before the trade deadline, they may look to find another scorer who can help them coming off the bench. For now, they're going to have to figure things out internally and hope it gets better.