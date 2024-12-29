Recently, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson passed Reggie Miller for fifth place on the all-time three pointers made list, and posted a caption on Instagram that raised some eyebrows pertaining to his relationship with former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry. In his post, Thompson referred to Miller as “the greatest to ever shoot it,” contradicting the opinion of the overwhelming majority of people who believe that designation belongs to Curry.

Now, Thompson is clarifying what he meant in the post by taking to his comment section under the photo, per Jesse Cinquini of Ahn Fire Digital.

“We love you in the Bay, Steph the greatest shooter of all times, you know that bruh bruh!” commented one user.

Thompson then responded to the comment.

“My man lemme clarify. I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind. And at the time Reggie was the standard for off guards and off ball movement along with shot making. We all know 30 is the (goat emoji) shooter.”

30 of course would refer to Curry, with whom Thompson won four NBA championships as the iconic “Splash Brothers” duo.

Thompson departed the Bay Area this past offseason to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

A historic achievement for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has long been regarded as one of the greatest shooters the NBA has ever seen, even if he isn't quite on the level of his former teammate Stephen Curry. This being the case, it should come as no surprise to see the future Hall of Famer skyrocketing up various all time leaderboards pertaining to three point shooting.

Thompson has gotten off to a solid start to his tenure with the Mavericks, currently averaging north of 14 points per game on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks are currently looking to navigate what figures to be an extended stretch of time without superstar Luka Doncic, who was injured in the team's Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks have gone 1-1 in the two games since. Head coach Jason Kidd and company will likely be banking on Thompson to shoot perhaps a little more often with Doncic sidelined and the team in need of some scoring punch to help out Kyrie Irving.

In any case, the Mavericks will next take the floor on Monday evening on the road vs the Sacramento Kings. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.