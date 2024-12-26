The NBA Christmas Day slate included four games. It began with the San Antonio Spurs facing the New York Knicks. The second game was the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference clash.

The Mavericks saw superstar Luka D0ncic leave the game with a concerning calf strain, and the reports state that Doncic will miss an extended period of time. With Doncic playing just 16 minutes before exiting, the Mavericks had an uphill climb and lost to the Timberwolves, 105-99.

However, Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson moved up the NBA's all-time three-point chart on Wednesday. Thompson is now 5th in NBA history as he passed Regie Miller. After the game, the Mavericks Instagram account gave a special shoutout to Thompson.

‘Captain Klay makes history 🫡 @KlayThompson sits fifth all-time in the NBA with 2,561 made 3 pointers 👌'

It was a special night for Thomspon, who finished with 12 points and went 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The current list stands as follows, per the NBA on ESPN account.

Stephen Curry: 3,841 James Harden: 3,022 Ray Allen: 2,973 Damian Lillard: 2,683 Klay Thompson: 2,561 Reggie Miller: 2,560

Here is the play where Thompson moved up the NBA ranks.

In his first season in Dallas, Thompson is averaging 14.4 points per game on a 39 percent clip from three, and he had seven on December 15 against his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson reacted accordingly after the game as well, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“It’s honestly a dream come true. I’m gonna celebrate it tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting, all the shots you’ve gotten up in your lifetime,” Thompson said. “To pass such an icon like Reggie is super surreal for me. Especially a 90’s baby, I watched him hit so many game winners, battle against the best to ever play and leave it all on the floor.”

Thompson can very well pass Lillard in the next few days as well, although the only player in the top-five not actively playing is Allen. Nonetheless, it is an impressive feat for Thompson.