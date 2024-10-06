DALLAS — “We want Klay, We want Klay” was the chant heard during the Dallas Mavericks' Fan Jam scrimmage on Sunday at the American Airlines Center. Klay Thompson was among the stars, such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who did not play in the scrimmage. Mavs fans made it clear that they are excited to have Thompson on the team, however. Although Thompson did not play on Sunday, he surely appreciated the warm welcome from fans.

Expand Tweet

Naji Marshall, who scored 19 points in the game, commented on the Mavs' Thompson chant.

“I would have been chanting, too… He will be here (playing) soon,” Marshall told reporters after the game.

There was no shortage of energy during Fan Jam. Mavs fans are excited for the season to start following Dallas' NBA Finals run during the 2023-24 campaign. Although the Mavs were defeated in the NBA Finals last year, fans are hopeful that the team can bring home a championship this season.

Expand Tweet

“Pretty cool,” Marshall said of the environment at the Mavericks' Fan Jam. “I've had a lot of open practices, I've never seen that many fans. I'm just excited to play.”

Of course, a big reason for all of the excitement is the addition of Klay Thompson. The Mavs acquired Thompson via a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors during the offseason. Thompson has also expressed his excitement to join the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson set for Mavericks debut

The Mavs have not revealed who will start in the team's preseason opener on Monday yet. There is a chance that Thompson will make his Mavs debut in the game, though.

He understands that making the adjustment to a new team will be a challenge. However, Thompson is not worried and is confident in his ability to adjust.

“The biggest challenge is just not getting down on yourself when you make mistakes,” Thompson said during Mavericks' training camp in Las Vegas. “You're going to make mistakes, just learn from it. Try to grasp all the schemes coming your way.

“But I'm a hooper and I'll adjust accordingly.”

Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He is set to make a pivotal impact for a Mavericks team with championship aspirations.