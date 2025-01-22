The Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The Mavs are dealing with a number of injury concerns, however, with Klay Thompson among the players who are listed on the injury report.

In total, the Mavericks have eight players listed on Wednesday's NBA injury report. Here is everything we know about Klay Thompson and rest of the injured Mavericks' statuses for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.

Klay Thompson's injury status for Timberwolves-Mavericks game

Thompson is currently listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (illness) and Quentin Grimes (back spasms) are questionable as well. Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have all been listed as out for the Mavs' game against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

The Mavs have endured trouble in reference to overcoming the injury bug throughout the 2024-25 season. This is a Dallas team that features no shortage of potential. When healthy, one can argue that the Mavs are a top three team in the Western Conference. The injuries, though, are impacting them to say the least.

For example, the Mavs were defeated by a Hornets team that has struggled all season long on Monday, losing by a final score of 110-105. The Mavericks don't want to make excuses, but it is impossible to ignore their injury trouble.

Thompson was not listed on the injury report Monday. His left ankle sprain is certainly something to monitor. His questionable designation suggests that the Mavs are not too concerned about the issue, but they also will proceed with caution.

Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas. As for the question of if Klay Thompson is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is maybe.