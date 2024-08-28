Klay Thompson was spotted chilling at the beach with a random family. It was quite a bizarre moment to witness considering how Thompson acted nonchalantly around a bunch of strangers. There could be two scenarios as to how this happened. Either Klay decided to randomly hang out with the first decent family he saw or the family spotted him and simply wanted an autograph or a picture with him which eventually led to the NBA star hanging out with them.

Whatever the case may be, it was a wholesome moment between both parties. The family seemed nice enough for Thompson to stick around. Klay also seemed like he genuinely was enjoying his time with them.

Predicting Klay Thompson's inaugural season with the Mavericks

Whether people want to acknowledge it or not, Klay Thompson is an NBA legend in his own right. He's a four-time NBA champion and is one of the pioneers of the three-point shooting era in the league. Thompson and his former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry made themselves famous as the Splash Brothers. They proved their brand of basketball was just as effective as the physical era of basketball.

However, due to several injuries that kept him out for a couple of seasons, Thompson's efficiency on the hardwood has undoubtedly dropped. This ultimately led to the Warriors making the tough decision to end their dynasty by letting go of one of the key figures that brought them success in the past decade. Of course, Golden State wanted to keep him around but for a cheaper price. Thompson didn't appreciate the offer and it forced both parties to search for a team that was willing to pay him the amount he wanted.

Thankfully, the Dallas Mavericks were interested and Klay is now set to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. But the big question is, can Thompson get back to his old form? It's difficult to tell considering how his shooting has been on-and-off since returning from injury. But given the falling-out scenario between the sharpshooter and the Warriors, there's a slight chance of Klay coming back strong to prove that his former team missed out on him.

Having all that said, the Mavericks' 2024-25 season will be interesting to watch. They're coming fresh from an NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics. Given how Dallas managed to make it to the Finals with the duo of Doncic and Irving, it's quite intriguing to know if Thompson's presence can secure another shot at the title.