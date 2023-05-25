Even when he’s not on the court, Kyrie Irving is garnering attention in the basketball world. The latest talking point about Irving is his mini rant on Instagram in which he pleaded with NBA fans asking them to stop mentioning him on Twitter when discussing NBA free agency.

“Can you please leave me the f**k out of this? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. I see all y’all mentions, I said it… I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill. I love y’all,” Irving said during a live session on Instagram.

Irving is now hearing backlash from members of the sports media, including ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth.

“If you want somebody to stop talking about you, you know what you don’t do? Do an Instagram live about it,” Foxworth said on Get Up. “It seems like he wants this attention.”

When one of the best players in the NBA is set to hit free agency, naturally he’s going to get a lot of buzz from fans. As is the case with Kyrie Irving this summer, who will be a free agent for the first time since 2019 when he signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite his tumultuous career as of late, Irving should have plenty of suitors, including the Los Angeles Lakers who many see as the team who will go the hardest for Irving. NBA free agency officially kicks off on June 30. Until then, Kyrie Irving would like his future plans to not be discussed by basketball fans on social media.