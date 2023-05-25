A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is expected to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency this summer. His current deal with the Mavs runs out this offseason, and given that he still remains to be one of the top point guards in the game today, Kyrie is fully expected to secure a big-money deal this summer — be it in Dallas or otherwise.

In case you forgot, Irving is also currently a free agent in terms of his shoe sponsor. This is after Nike decided to drop the eight-time All-Star amid his anti-Semitic controversy last season. No other brand has been brave enough to sign Kyrie to a new shoe deal — something that might now change in the near future.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, both Adidas and Puma have reportedly gauged interest in potentially signing Irving as their newest brand ambassador. Nothing seems to be imminent at this point, but the fact that the Mavs guard is now being linked to a new shoe deal is noteworthy.

It has now been several months since Irving’s last controversy, and he has since been scandal-free since then. Now that the dust has settled on his most recent brouhaha, it comes as no surprise that major brands are already looking into signing Kyrie to a new deal. You just knew that it was going to be a matter of time before Irving pens a new sponsorship deal — let’s just hope he gets to keep it this time around.