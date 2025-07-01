The Indiana Fever have faced plenty of adversity during the 2025 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark has missed multiple games with injuries and DeWanna Bonner left the team less than halfway through the season. Now one Fever player is making headlines related to the W's recent expansion announcement.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham weighed in the WNBA's recent expansion announcement. Cunningham was critical of the league's decision to expand into Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia by the year 2030.

“I also think that you want to listen to your players, too. Where do they want to play? Where are they gonna get excited to play and draw fans? I do think that Miami would have been a great [location],” Cunningham said on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports.

Cunningham suggested that Miami, Nashville, and Kansas City were all locations that she would have preferred for WNBA expansion.

“Nashville is an amazing city. Kansas City, amazing opportunity. There's a huge arena downtown that no one's using… I'm not so sure what the thought process is there, but at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you're not expanding our league too fast. I think that that's also another thing,”

Cunningham admitted that choosing expansion locations is no easy decision. But she still took a slight dig about both Detroit and Cleveland.

“It's kind of a hard decision-making situation. But man, I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or [Cleveland],” Cunningham concluded.

Cunningham's comments have already drawn responses on social media, including a response from the city of Detroit itself.

Fever gearing up for Commissioner's Cup Final against Lynx

Cunningham's comments came on the same day as the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final.

The Fever will face off against the Lynx for a $500,000 grand prize.

The game should be an exciting clash between a juggernaut in the Lynx and the up-and-coming Fever.

Minnesota has been without superstar Napheesa Collier, who has been dealing with a lower back injury. Thankfully, she is off the injury report and should be ready for the Commissioner's Cup Final.

Unfortunately, the Fever did not have the same luck with Caitlin Clark.

Clark has been dealing with a left groin injury that has kept her out for a few games. It will sideline her for the Commissioner's Cup Final as well.

The Fever will be counting on Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull to help make up for the absence of Clark.

The Commissioner's Cup Final tips off at 8PM on Tuesday night.