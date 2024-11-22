Kyrie Irving has found a home with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving's first half-season with the Mavs saw its share of ups and downs as Dallas missed the postseason after acquiring Kyrie from the Brooklyn Nets. In 2023-24, however, Irving, along with Luka Doncic, led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. He has started the 2024-25 season strong, as Irving is shooting the ball at an incredibly efficient level.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes Kyrie may test free agency as a result of his strong play. Irving has a player option for the 2025-26 season, so he can opt out of his contract. Windhorst also believes Irving likes playing in Dallas, so he could return in free agency if the Mavericks are willing to pay him a lucrative amount of money.

“Kyrie Irving could potentially be a free agent,” Windhorst said, via NBA on ESPN. “In fact, the way he's playing is so strong I would assume he's going to opt out of that contract. I think he wants to remain in Dallas, but they're gonna have to pay him.

“You know, there was a lot of people who thought that the Mavericks may have even overpaid Kyrie a year ago because they thought… ‘There wasn't anybody competing with them'… It's been a great contract for the Mavericks.”

Irving has been incredible for the Mavs to begin the 2024-25 season. Dallas is just 8-7 overall, but their inconsistency has been a result of injury concerns.

Kyrie is averaging 24.3 points per game on 54.5 percent field goal and 53.8 percent three-point shooting heading into Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks will need Kyrie Irving to continue playing at an elite level with Luka Doncic out due to a wrist injury.

Kyrie Irving on track for All-Star return

Irving last made the All-Star team in 2022-23. Overall, he is an eight-time All-Star. Perhaps he will earn his ninth selection this year.

Irving's impact on the Mavericks has been pivotal throughout the 2024-25 season. He has played in 14 of the team's 15 games up to this point, and he has been their most reliable player. Doncic, who is out with an injury as mentioned, continues to be amazed by what Irving does on the floor.

“I get to see it everyday. It's still amazing to this day… It's just unbelievable,” Doncic said on Tuesday of Irving's play.

The Mavericks seem to enjoy having Irving on the roster and Kyrie seems content in Dallas. So will the Mavericks be able to re-sign Kyrie if he does opt out?

Will Kyrie return to Mavericks next year?

We are still in November so anything can happen. The 32-year-old does have a player option for the 2025-26 campaign, however.

Assuming Irving does opt out, which he will likely do if he continues to play at such a high level, he will enter NBA free agency. Many teams around the NBA would love to add a veteran superstar like Kyrie Irving. However, one has to imagine Dallas will do everything possible to keep Kyrie with the Mavs.

Irving and Doncic have become one of the NBA's best duos. Players such as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have developed chemistry with Kyrie. Klay Thompson and Irving also play well together.

Only time will tell where Irving ends up next season, but there certainly is a chance of a Kyrie Irving-Mavericks reunion even if he opts out of his contract.