Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks fell to 3-2 after losing to the Houston Rockets 108-102 on Thursday. Less than 48 hours after Irving stated the Mavs have the best rim protection in the NBA following their 120-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the eight-time All-Star was back in front of reporters, reminding them of his and his teammates’ overall goal while advising his guys on how to accept such a disappointing defeat.

After the Mavericks trimmed a 23-point second-half deficit (82-59) to three in the final frame (100-97), the Rockets made three critical defensive stops in the final minute to prevent Dallas from completing its comeback. After the loss, Irving offered advice to the rest of the Mavs, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News.

“Just try not to overthink it & just have fun hooping. We’re in a feeling out process,” Irving said. “We have the success of last year but it doesn’t mean s*** this year because we’ve accomplished nothing.”

For Kyrie, this season is all about building off last season’s success through open and honest discussions among players after losses.

“The champions are the Boston Celtics, and for us, yes, we won the Western Conference championship, [I’m] very proud of that, but, for this group right here, we haven’t accomplished anything,” Irving added. “So, I think, it’s just enjoying the beginning of the marathon. Being able to be honest with each other after games, have these talks, and be able to respond — that’s the telltale sign of a great team.

“After losses, not turning into a back-to-back loss is coming back in tomorrow for work and being able to prepare and be better where we were weak tonight.”

Irving finished with 28 points, including connecting on 5-of-6 from three, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic scored 29 points. Jalen Green’s double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) led six Rockets players in double figures, including Alperen Segun and Dillon Brooks, who each scored 17, and Tari Eason led the second unit with 15 points off the bench.

Luka Doncic’s trick shot before the Mavericks faced the Rockets

Hours before Kyrie Irving's postgame comments, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wowed fans with a trick shot ahead of facing the Houston Rockets. Doncic connected on an incredible attempt in front of the Dallas American Airlines Center tunnel. Then, Luka casually headed back toward the Mavericks’ locker room while fans rejoiced.

The video of Doncic’s trick shot was posted to ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta’s X, formerly Twitter.

The Mavs will have two days off before hosting the Magic on Sunday.