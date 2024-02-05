Kyrie Irving gets real before his injury return vs. the 76ers.

Kyrie Irving is set to return on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing six games due to an injury. Irving has been dealing with a right thumb sprain, and his entire 2023-24 season has unfortunately been clouded with injury uncertainty. Irving was asked about suffering another “freak” injury, something that's happened on multiple occasions this season.

“It's sports man, it's professional sports,” Irving said Monday, via Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “Basketball is an art form but it's also physical combat. Lot of grabbing, lot of holding. Lot of high intensity games and possessions. You want to be as healthy as you can be. It's the regular season, so you want to be smart and think about the big picture.

“But for me, again, the frustration I try not to get too ahead of myself and just wait until my body is in a good place. Try to put myself in a greater position than I was before I got injured. Just work my way back, man…. That's been the focus now, just getting as healthy as I could. Just letting this rest and now just giving it a go and test it out tonight.”

Irving has been trending toward a return over the past few days. He was ultimately ruled out for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Mavs were hopeful that he'd be able to return during the road trip. Sure enough, Irving confirmed his status and is expected to play Monday in Philadelphia.

Mavericks need Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic to play together

Luka Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury. His status is in question for Monday's affair.

Irving and Doncic have not played much together this season due to injuries. When they are both on the floor at the same time, though, the Mavericks feature the ability to compete with most teams in the league.

Kyrie Irving has performed at an All-Star level during the 2023-24 season. However, he won't be joining Doncic at the NBA All-Star Game since he's appeared in only 27 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Still, Irving will enter Monday's affair averaging 25.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from deep.

Irving will try to help the Mavericks rebound and earn a big victory against the 76ers on the road.