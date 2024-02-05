Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving received their latest injury updates ahead of the Mavericks' game against the 76ers.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin a three-game road trip on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dallas is looking to rebound following a difficult 129-117 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving missed Saturday's game, while Luka Doncic suffered an apparent ankle injury during the contest.

Doncic was asked about his ankle after Saturday's loss.

“It’s the same ankle. I heard it pop,” Doncic said. “It’s pretty strong now, if it was last year, it would’ve been worse. But this year I work on it every day, so it’s stronger.”

Doncic's response is a hopeful one. Still, he has joined Irving on the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia. So Mavericks fans are surely asking the following question: Are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving's injury statuses vs. 76ers

Irving has been upgraded to probable as he battles a right thumb sprain. Doncic, meanwhile, is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness, per the NBA injury report.

Kyrie suffered his injury during the Mavericks' loss to the Boston Celtics on January 22. He's missed six games since. The Mavericks have been hopeful that he could return in recent action.

Doncic has been dealing with injuries as well. Both Luka and Kyrie have missed time over the past few weeks. Dallas has the potential to compete in the Western Conference, but they need their superstars to stay on the floor.

For now, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer remains uncertain.