The Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a heated Western Conference matchup Wednesday night. Kyrie Irving was out with an injury; however, he had a Mavs fan from Ethiopia travel to Minnesota to watch him play. Irving's treat for the fan despite not playing proves he's a real class act.

Kyrie Irving gives dedicated Mavericks fan a treat despite injury woes

Irving has not played since the Mavs' Jan. 22nd contest against the Boston Celtics due to a lingering thumb injury. He was not fully recovered for the Timberwolves game and thus, did not take the floor.

Still, a dedicated fan traveled from Ethiopia to watch him play at the Target Center. The fan held a sign that read “Came from Ethiopia Africa just to see Kyrie.” Irving approached the fan and autographed his shoes before dapping him up with a handshake, via a video from the NBA's X page.

Although the fan did not get to see Irving play, the star guard's gesture still likely made his trip to the United States worth it.

The Mavs have missed Irving's production on the floor. The 31-year-old averages 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game so far during the 2023-24 season. He is a great compliment to Luka Doncic, who is also facing injury woes.

Doncic is suffering from a right ankle sprain. The superstar guard is fresh off a historic 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26th. Hopefully, he and Irving can make speedy recoveries to help the Mavs further climb the Western Conference standings.