DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for the regular season, which is set to begin on Thursday, October 24. Dallas is hoping to get healthy before the regular season begins, and they received three important updates on Friday after practice. Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber both practiced, while Kessler Edwards was involved in non-contact practice.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a promising Doncic update on Thursday, and it appears that Luka continued to trend in a promising direction on Friday. The same can be said for Kleber and Edwards.

