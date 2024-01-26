Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes responsibility for constantly complaining to refs

Luka Doncic continues to build a case for being the future face of the NBA after his historic NBA All-Star achievement. Those positive feelings might not be shared by referees, however, as dealing with the Dallas Mavericks superstar can sometimes be an exhausting task for them.

In the modern game, complaining about a foul call or lack thereof is like breathing. Players combust with dismay, reacting as if they were just accused of murder. Benefit of the doubt is rarely extended to officials, even when video evidence shows blatant contact. Although griping is a league-wide issue, Doncic brings it to an over-the-top level.

So much so, that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed his intention to personally discuss it with the sensational guard. Doncic says he hasn't had that conversation with the Hall of Famer just yet but is still taking accountability for losing control of his emotions.

“It's got to be me, I just got to stay calm,” Doncic told TNT's Inside the NBA crew Thursday night, via LuKaiSzn, after the NBA All-Star Game starters were announced. “I'm very passionate on the court. Off court, I'm a little shy, so when I step on the court it's just a different person. But it's on me, I got to do it by myself.”

The 24-year-old is completely right. Beyond the many technicals he has been penalized with, Luka Doncic is unlikely to ever be harshly disciplined for bickering with referees. That makes it critical for him to claim responsibility and strive to keep his temper in check.

The Mavs (24-20) need their franchise pillar to be completely dialed-in if they are going to weed their way through a daunting Western Conference this year.