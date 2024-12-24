DALLAS — Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-108 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Doncic, who was making his return from injury, scored 27 points and recorded seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Following the win, the Mavs star provided an update on the left heel contusion that had sidelined him for the past two games.

“It’s fine… After the first quarter it felt better, just getting warm,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “But it’s fine.”

Kyrie Irving reacted to Doncic's return from injury following the victory.

“He (Doncic) did great, he did great,” Irving told reporters. “You know, he missed his first couple, but I'm happy he stayed with it like he normally does… I'm glad that he got into that rhythm, he fit right back in… We had a lot of great possessions. That third quarter was really key for us to extend that lead and I think he did a great job of getting us going.”

The fact that Doncic played is obviously a good sign for the Mavs' upcoming Christmas Day matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas will still closely monitor Luka's status, of course, but he will likely play barring any potential setbacks.

Luka Doncic says Mavericks are in “great position”

The Mavericks have battled through various injuries in 2024-25. They are 19-10 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Their record and standings placement is quite impressive considering the fact that Doncic, Irving and many others have been forced to miss time due to injuries and illnesses.

“I think we are in a great position,” Doncic said. “I miss games, people miss games, and I think we are in a great spot. We have a lot of work to do still, but I think we are in a great spot.”

The Mavericks will look to add another victory to the win column on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves.