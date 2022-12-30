By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Luka Doncic could certainly use some rest. The Dallas Mavericks have a golden opportunity to give it to him on Saturday, but all signs point to the superstar playmaker taking the floor against the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas says Doncic is probable to play versus the Spurs on New Year’s Eve despite dealing with left ankle soreness, according to Marc Stein.

Doncic has been flat-out dominant of late, spearheading the Mavericks’ much-needed five-game winning streak while re-staking his claim as an early-season frontrunner for MVP. He’s coming off a pair of epic triple-doubles: A 60-point masterpiece in an overtime win against the New York Knicks, followed by an efficient 35-point outing over just three quarters in an easy win over the Houston Rockets.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He’s shooting a ridiculous 59.1% on two-pointers, and an ongoing hot streak from deep has pushed Doncic’s accuracy on threes to 35.8%. His true shooting percentage of 61.8 is an easy career-high, a feat made especially impressive by a career-low turnover percentage.

Dallas is suddenly at 20-16 on the season, tied for fifth in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are only three games back of the first-place New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets. Expect them to make quick work of the Spurs even if Doncic is ultimately ruled out. San Antonio is in a full-fledged youth movement, with the fourth-worst record in the league while eyeing the top of the 2023 draft lottery for Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

The Mavericks and Spurs will tipoff from AT&T Center at 4:00 p.m. (PST).