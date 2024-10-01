LAS VEGAS — The Dallas Mavericks had their first day of training camp for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Klay Thompson was the talk of the first day as he had his first training camp practice with the team. Thompson said he isn't worried about the challenges of making the adjustment to a new team. Head coach Jason Kidd seems to agree that Thompson won't have too much trouble with the adjustment.

“I think he's done an incredible job,” Kidd said. “You would have to ask him how he feels but I think he fits right in. He understands what it takes to win. His work ethic is like no other so he's going to help the younger guys but also he's going to help everyone when he's on the floor.”

The Mavericks understand that having Thompson on the roster is important. Not only is he one of the best three-point shooters the NBA has ever seen, but he's also a four-time NBA champion who offers crucial veteran prowess.

“It's big,” Kidd said of having Thompson on the roster. “A lot of times we take for granted guys who have been there, he's been there. He's won, he's lost, he understands what it takes to get there. So for us, we have another resource to be able to lean on… Also, we all know he can shoot, but just his leadership, another leader in that locker room.”

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is “excited” about the Mavericks' roster

Jason Kidd also addressed Luka Doncic's first day of training camp.

“Yeah, he was ready to go,” Kidd said. “He's excited about this season, he's excited about the team… He understands what we're trying to do, he's ready to go.”

The Mavs have championship aspirations. Doncic is excited that Dallas is continuing to display a willingness to pursue a championship, something that was evidenced by the team's offseason moves. They lost a few important players, but added crucial depth in addition to Thompson such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavericks have enough talent to make no shortage of noise in the Western Conference. However, the West features plenty of talent. Clinching another NBA Finals appearance will prove to be difficult without question, but the Mavs have confidence. They will be one of the most exciting teams to follow throughout the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.