DALLAS — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving did not play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers due to injury concerns. Although Klay Thompson attempted to lead the Mavs to a win, the Clippers ultimately earned a 118-95 victory. With Dallas set to host Los Angeles again on Saturday, will Doncic and Irving be able to play? On Friday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided encouraging updates on both players.

Kidd said Doncic “did court work” at practice on Friday. Meanwhile, Irving “went through practice.” Jaden Hardy, who continues to deal with an ankle injury, has been ruled out for Saturday's game, Kidd revealed.

Doncic did not play on Thursday due to a left heel contusion. Irving is dealing with right shoulder soreness. Kyrie seemingly has a realistic chance of returning on Saturday night. Doncic also may be able to play. Dallas will provide their official injury designations on Friday night.

The Mavericks feature a deep roster. Dallas' all-around talent often gives them opportunities to at least remain competitive in most games. However, playing without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a challenging task.

Luka and Kyrie are two of the best players in the entire league. Doncic even has a case to be considered the best player in today's game. At the very least, Luka is a top five player in the sport right now.

The Mavs have been able to play a respectable brand of basketball if only one of the superstars is unavailable. With both out on Thursday, though, the Mavs simply were unable to compete with the Clippers in the second half of the contest.

With that being said, the Mavericks trailed by only one point at the half. Kidd admitted that the team “ran out of gas” as the game continued, but the Mavs' depth still impressed early in the affair.

Still, Dallas is hoping that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be able to return for Saturday night's rematch against the Clippers.