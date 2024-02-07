The Mavericks superstar shared the secret to he and Kyrie Irving dominating together.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score 71 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

After the game, Doncic talked about how Irving's presence back in the lineup affects the Mavericks, per Noah Weber of Thesmokingcuban.com:

“Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re dangerous when we’re both aggressive.'”

The Mavericks stars were certainly aggressive on Tuesday night.

Irving scored 36 points in his first game back from injury, while Doncic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Mavericks' guard tandem seemingly alternated hitting repeated 3-pointers in the second half when the Nets were trying to mount a comeback.

Irving dominated to the point where a fan seated courtside asked him why he didn't play that way back when he was with the Nets. The Mavericks star had an immediate clapback ready, as he singled out New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the reason for why that became the case.

Nets fan: "Kyrie why don't play like this when you were on the Nets? Why Kai?" Irving: "Thank Mayor [Eric] Adams for that, bro." 👀 (via @Courtsidenets)pic.twitter.com/y5HhlqyAAd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2024

Kyrie Irving's Nets stint wasn't short of controversy, and it eventually led to his trade to the Mavericks. From the start, Irving's presence on the Nets was filled with drama, and it began to snowball for them during the 2021-22 season — the first full NBA season following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that season, New York City Mayor Eric Adams instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in the city. This included Irving, who never showed any interest in getting vaccinated. As a result, Irving missed the first 35 games of the season before the Nets brought him back for road games from December 2021 to March 2022.

Up next for the Mavericks – They visit the New York Knicks on Thursday night.