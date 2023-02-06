The Kyrie Irving saga is now over in the Big Apple after the Brooklyn Nets traded the point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. One person who was never a fan of Kyrie is NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who wouldn’t allow the veteran to play in home games due to the previous vaccination rules in New York City. And with Irving now gone, Adams dropped a savage take on the situation that will surely make any Nets fan giggle.

Via Fred Katz:

“NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked in an interview w Spectrum News 1 this morning if he would’ve traded Kyrie Irving if Irving were a city hall employee. “I will find the team that beats us the most and then send him to that team because we would start beating that team,” Adams said.”

Ruthless. Adams says if Kyrie was working under him at city hall, he’d trade him to a rival just so they can beat up their foes. You can see how much the mayor thinks of Irving. To be brutally honest, the Nets and their entire fanbase should be glad this man is finally elsewhere.

Kyrie was a distraction ever since he landed in Brooklyn. Whether it be injuries, unexcused absences for weeks on end, trade requests, or the refusal of getting vaccinated, Irving was never drama free. Plus, Jacque Vaughn’s squad should remain competitive with the pieces they received from Dallas. Dorian Finney-Smith is a prototypical 3 and D player that every team can use, while Spencer Dinwiddie has shown glimpses of brilliance in 2022-23, although there are reports the Nets could look to flip him for a bigger star to complement Kevin Durant.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving is somebody else’s problem now, and Mayor Adams is clearly loving it.