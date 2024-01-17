The Mavs reportedly may be getting Luka Doncic back in the lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday evening.

The Dallas Mavericks have been trying to hang in there in the Western Conference Playoff Picture despite the recent absence of Luka Doncic. Dallas was able to do just that on Monday courtesy of 40-plus point games from both Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., but it's safe to say the Mavs are anxiously awaiting the return of their superstar in Docic.

According to the latest intel, it seems that that might be coming sooner rather than later.

“The Mavericks are listing Luka Dončić as questionable for Wednesday's game in LA against the Lakers,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Dončić has missed Dallas' past three games with a right ankle sprain.”

The Mavs could indeed use the boost that arguably the best guard in the NBA provides to their lineup. Luka Doncic has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers throughout the first half of the 2023-24 season, and the Mavs currently sit at a respectable record of 24-17 as the trade deadline approaches next month.

While the fit with Kyrie Irving hasn't been seamless at times, the sheer talent level of the two guards has spelled nightmares for opposing defenses on a nightly basis, especially as Irving continues to rediscover his groove following his own return from injury. Throughout his career, Doncic has reveled in playing under the bright lights in Los Angeles where he might possibly return on Wednesday, dazzling the Crypto.com Arena crowd on more than one occasion over the years.

The Mavs and Lakers are set to tip off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.