Luka Doncic recorded his 80th career triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-133 victory over Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

“The issue was Luka Doncic,” said the Warriors head coach in his post game press conference. “I think they made their first nine shots, and the key element was they made three more assists. So, he was incredible. Give him credit, give Dallas credit. They’ve got a hell of a team that made the finals last year. They spread you out there that’s difficult to guard as anybody. We tried a lot of different things, but we’re proud of our guys, they continue to fight night and night out. We’ve lost eight out of 10 and there’s zero quit. There’s some disappointment but there’s zero quit and we’re gonna climb out of this because of the character and the competitiveness of our guys.”

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks overpowering the Golden State Warriors

Dallas' offense powered them to a wire-to-wire victory, even though they took 16 fewer shots than the Warriors. Golden State also out-assisted the Mavericks 39-36 and forced them into 15 turnovers, compared to just 10 for Dallas.

Additionally, the Warriors secured 15 offensive rebounds, five more than the Mavericks, creating more second-chance opportunities. However, those extra chances didn’t translate into a victory for Golden State on this night.

Klay Thompson delivered 29 points (9-14 shooting) and grabbed five rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 21 points (8-16 shooting) and dished out eight assists. Quentin Grimes chipped in with 14 points (5-12 shooting), and PJ Washington contributed 13 points (4-7 shooting).

The Mavericks' victory largely stemmed from their success at the free throw line. Dallas made 18 of 25 attempts (72.0%), while Kerr and the Warriors converted 8 of 11 (72.7%).

Luka Doncic leading the charge for the Mavericks

Luka Doncic hasn't been the MVP contender many expected him to be at the start of this season. Doncic battled injuries early on, which contributed to the Mavericks' struggles. However, the team turned things around when Doncic missed a week due to a wrist injury.

Since returning, he's demonstrated why he's considered one of the best in the NBA, with this game highlighting all of his top qualities.

This was a solid all-around performance from Doncic, who played strong defense even with the Warriors' sharp shooting. He created turnovers and was able to affect numerous shots, getting a hand on the ball and adding a few blocks.

Although he's unlikely to be a consistent on-ball defender on the perimeter, Doncic was impressive defensively in his role tonight.

When Doncic is on his game offensively, his impact is undeniable, and this performance was a perfect example. He took charge of the Mavericks' offense from all areas, setting up excellent off-ball plays to help his teammates create opportunities or find more room to operate. At the same time, he made the most of his on-ball possessions with exceptional passing and shotmaking.

Doncic finished the game with 45 points (16-23 FG, 6-11 3P, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and two blocks. Despite committing three turnovers due to his heavy usage, Mavs fans would gladly accept those as long as he continues to deliver performances like this, especially in games where the opposing team can't seem to miss.