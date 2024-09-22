Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA and emerged in the world of basketball as a teenage hoops prodigy overseas. His professional experience led him to be selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, a different path from other NBA stars who spent at least a year in college before declaring for the draft. But, what if Doncic decided to go to college?

It's an unlikely proposition now that he's entering his athletic prime in the league but a video posted by Overtime sparked an interesting conversation. In the video, Doncic was asked which college in America he'd see himself going to.

“Arizona,” he answered after taking a bit of time to think about it. “They say it's good there.”

Doncic's answer is interesting, as Arizona has a rather storied history of putting their players in the NBA. Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is an Arizona alumnus. The Wildcats have many notable NBA players that played for their program such as Steve Kerr, Richard Jefferson, Andre Iguodala, and Aaron Gordon.

Doncic's fellow NBA stars that played in the college ranks such as Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Paolo Banchero had other thoughts on where Doncic would fit in best.

Tatum agreed with Doncic's assertion that he would've attended Arizona. But, Banchero and Williamson and other thoughts.

“I can see him in Southern California, Texas A&M, or the University of Florida,” Williamson said.

When the interviewer said he could see Doncic at Gonzaga, Williamson disagreed.

“I can't see him at Gonzaga. I can see why you think that but I just can't.”

Meanwhile, Banchero was straightforward with his answer. “He got Duke written all over him.”

Banchero even added context to his answer, bringing up now retired Blue Devil's coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“That's like one of Coach K's favorite players. I remember when he was recruiting me it was during the bubble and he would call me and be like, ‘Are you watching Luka Doncic right now? Like, you gotta go watch Luka. Like, that's what you gotta be like.”