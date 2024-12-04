DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic led the way with 37 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Although Doncic enjoyed a strong offensive game, he was most excited about discussing his defense while speaking to reporters after the win.

“Somebody is gonna ask about my defense? Woah,” Doncic said with a smile on his face. “I'm trying. This season has been one of the best defensive seasons. I know people don't see it. But I'm trying and I'll just get better.”

How has Doncic specifically improved on defense? In which area has he taken a step forward?

“Just overall,” Luka said. “A little bit of everything, more energy. That's it.”

The Mavericks as a group have played well on the defensive end of the floor. Dallas is currently tied for ninth with the Cleveland Cavaliers in defensive rating with a mark of 110.4, per NBA.com.

“I think we still got a lot of improvement,” Doncic said. “But we've been defending, I think, big time… I think we still got a lot of room left (to improve).”

Luka Doncic has seen defensive improvement

Derrick Jones Jr, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers but played in Dallas during the 2023-24 season, took notice of Doncic's defense last year. Jones is one of the better defenders in the NBA, so if he gives your defense a compliment, it means you are seriously improving.

“I've been saying it all year long, Luka has always taken the challenge,” Jones said in April. “People have always said that he's not good defensively, but I haven't seen it at all this year. I mean, yeah he has lapses. I've had lapses, too. Players have gotten by me as well. I mean, you can't say that somebody isn't a good defender because somebody got by him when they're playing defense. It happened to me before, it happened to me plenty of times and I know for sure that I'm a great defender.

“So Luka has been doing great all year long. I hope he keep it going.”

Is Doncic an elite defender? Maybe not, but he has been working hard to improve on that end of the floor. It goes without saying, but Doncic's offense is what makes him an elite basketball player. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor while making jaw-dropping passes to his teammates.

With that being said, the Mavericks have needed Doncic to step up on defense, and he is accepting the challenge. Luka Doncic will have some forgettable moments on defense, but overall the results have been promising.

Luka recently returned from a wrist injury, and he has played well since re-joining the team. Kyrie Irving did not have his best game on Tuesday. Still, Irving has been playing at a high level throughout the 2024-25 season. With Irving and Doncic leading the way, the Mavs are in a quality position.

Dallas now holds a 14-8 record and they are beginning to find consistency in the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks will look to add another victory on Thursday against the Wizards in Washington.