Dallas Mavericks star Luka Donic receives high praise from NBA legend Magic Johnson after 73-point performance.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Donic exploded for a career-high 73 points in Friday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks. NBA legend Magic Johnson chimed in on X to give Donic his praise and comment on the recent scoring surge in the league. There have been four 70-point performances over the past year, two of which have come in the last month.

“What’s going on in the NBA?! The league is on fire with another dominate performance. This time, Luka Doncic! 73 points, wow! Congrats to Luka on his amazing 73 point, 10 rebound game tonight, leading his Mavericks to a 148-143 win against the Hawks,” said Johnson, via X.

Offensive efficiency is at an all-time high in the NBA, but questions have arisen if that's because of newfound skills or lack of a defensive game. There are normal contests in the league where both teams score over 120 points and even some that reach over 140, which was unheard of years ago. Those scoring counts were only presented in the annual All-Star game.

Donic became the first player in NBA history with 70 or more points on 75 or better field goal percentage. He was extremely efficient, shooting 25-33, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. The foreign star is undoubtedly one of the best scorers in the NBA and it seems like the league is building toward completing skillsets like his. There's a new era in the NBA and it's not going anywhere. Scoring is going to get you the victory. The reverse is now upon us; defense wins games, and offense wins championships.