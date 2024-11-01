DALLAS — Maxi Kleber missed Thursday's game with a hamstring injury. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a Kleber update before the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks Thursday clash.

“Doing well, trending in the right direction,” Kidd said of Kleber.

However, the Mavericks head coach did not provide a potential return date. The team expects to know more next week. It is difficult to predict injury timelines for hamstring concerns, so this is an uncertain situation without question.

Maxi Kleber still dealing with hamstring injury concern

Maxi Kleber's impact on the Mavs has been important for the Mavs over the years. He does not always produce the most attention-catching statistics but every team in the NBA would not mind having a versatile forward who can stretch the floor on the roster. Kleber has been missed, but the Mavs are still 3-1 to begin the 2024-25 season.

The only other player who is out at the moment is Dante Exum. Exum, who is recovering from a wrist injury, is not expected to return for three months. His absence is impactful as well as Exum provided necessary guard depth for the Mavs.

Nevertheless, as mentioned, the Mavericks have been able to overcome the early season injury trouble. It is a long season, though, so the Mavs are hopeful that injuries will not be a consistent problem throughout the '24 campaign.

Rockets-Mavericks Thursday night game

Dallas is currently playing at home against Houston. The Mavs are hoping to improve to 4-1 on the season, but the Rockets would love to earn a big road victory. The game should be competitive as the Texas teams go head-to-head. Houston enters the game with a 2-2 record, while Dallas is 3-1 as aforementioned.

As for Maxi Kleber, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.