DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup on Tuesday night. Dereck Lively II was previously dealing with a knee issue, but the Mavs center is not listed on the injury report. So how is Lively feeling heading into Tuesday's game?

“Great, man,” Lively told reporters following Monday's practice. “Bumps and bruises ain’t gonna stop the boat from moving forward.”

It is worth noting that PJ Washington (illness) and Naji Marshall (illness) are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, per the NBA injury report. Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Maxi Kleber (illness), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain) are all listed as out.

Lively's update is encouraging. His impact on the team is pivotal, and Dallas will need him on the floor against a talented Thunder team.

The 20-year-old center is averaging 8.9 points per game so far in his second NBA season. Lively is also recording per game averages of 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per outing. He is shooting 68.3 percent from the field as well.

The Mavs' center duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford is among the best in the league. Both players feature the ability to finish on lobs, protect the basket, and make an all-around impact on both offense and defense. Lively is developing a three-point shot as well, although he has yet to attempt a three-point shot this season.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks are surely excited to have Lively back on the floor. The 16-8 Mavs will need a complete team effort against the 18-5 Thunder. Dallas is tied for third place in the Western Conference, while the Thunder lead the West. A Mavericks' win on Tuesday would not only be important for the NBA Cup, but it would feel like a statement victory for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.