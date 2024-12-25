DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is unquestionably one of the best players in the NBA. Everyone knows that. However, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch shared an insightful take on Doncic's game ahead of Wednesday's Timberwolves-Mavericks clash.

“He plays with such an unbelievable acceptance of what the defense is going to do to him,” Finch told reporters. “You know, he doesn't fight the game, he's never fighting the game. He's controlling the game, he's manipulating the game.”

Finch added that he has been impressed with Doncic's ability to make his teammates “better.”

“Great players do two things and it really comes down to this,” Finch continued. “They make their teammates better and they win and he does them both at a high, high level.”

Luka Doncic gets interesting take from Chris Finch

It is interesting to hear an opposing head coach's take on the Mavs star. It is easy to say that Luka Doncic is a great player, but what exactly makes him so difficult to defend? Finch thinks Doncic has an incredible understanding of how defenses tend to approach him, and the Timberwolves head coach added that Doncic does a good job of “controlling the game.”

Doncic continues to make an immense impact while leading the Mavericks. Luka led Dallas to the NBA Finals a season ago, as the Mavs defeated the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Finch is especially familiar with Doncic's game after watching him in the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Doncic is still in search of his first championship, however. He came close last season, but the Mavs were defeated by the Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals. The Mavericks have continued to improve overall as a team, so one has to imagine they will make another NBA Finals run soon with Luka Doncic leading the way.