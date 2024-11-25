ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our daily NBA betting predictions and picks as we're set for coverage of this upcoming cross-conference matchup. The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Atlanta Hawks as the two squads meet for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 9-7 and near the middle of the Western Conference standings. They'll face the Miami Heat on the road before heading to Atlanta, but they've won four consecutive games in the lead-up to this one and they're hoping they finally found their groove as the season continues on.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 7-10 and third in the Southeast Division. They're 3-3 over the last six games, but they dropped back-to-back games against the Warriors and Bulls on the road before heading back home for this game. They'll hope to break their losing skid as the betting underdogs.

Here are the Mavericks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Hawks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Hawks

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks most recently took down the Denver Nuggets despite losing a 24-point lead and allowing Nikola Jokic to notch yet another triple-double. Their squad has been resilient all year in coming back from deficits, but their ability to hold onto a lead was truly tested by the reigning MVP. Without Luka Doncic in their lineup, Naji Marshall stepped up as the leading scorer with 26 points while their entire starting lineup ended up positive in the +/- category.

Expand Tweet



Doncic will remain out for the Mavericks' upcoming meeting with the Miami Heat, but there's a slight chance he could return for this game and give his team an immediate boost. Nevertheless, players like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are more than capable of carrying the scoring load and will look to continue leading the charge with Doncic on the sidelines. The Mavericks are currently shooting a solid 40.4% from the field as a team.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks are looking to bounce back following a bad loss to the Chicago Bulls where they allowed 57% from the field to their opponents. The Hawks struggled mightily from three-point range and they certainly haven't been as successful beyond the arc this year than in past seasons. Their lineup has been healthy for most of the season, so this game will be about finding their scoring rhythm and tightening things up on defense without having to face Luka Doncic as a scoring threat.

Expand Tweet



The Hawks are currently near the NBA's bottom in terms of their three-point shooting this season, but they rank fourth in assists with a 29.1 average per game. They've done a much better job in moving the ball around and finding shooters for open looks, but they'd like to see their efforts go a bit further than they have over the last two games. Look for Trae Young to have a big performance in this one as he ramps up the aggression and continues to let it fly from three.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks will come into this game as stern underdogs due to their play over the last few games. They've been solid in rebounding the ball and limiting their turnovers, but their offense hasn't quite clicked throughout this season and they'll be looking to improve their scoring from behind the arc.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have been finding ways to win without Luka Doncic in their lineup and they're happy to see players coming in off the bench and making important plays during this stretch. Their chemistry has been a work in progress, but it seems as though the addition of Klay Thompson to their lineup gives them an ability to spread the floor and find him for open threes at crucial points of the game.

The Mavericks have managed an 8-7-1 record ATS this season while the Hawks are just 6-11 ATS. While the Mavericks have struggled on the road in relation to their mark at home, the Hawks have also underperformed when billed as the betting underdogs. The spread seems a bit wide here, but the Hawks are also just 2-6 ATS when playing at home. For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread as they hope to see Luka Doncic return to action soon.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +3 (-110)