We bring you our final betting prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for a familiar matchup. The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) will visit the Utah Jazz (4-14) for their third meeting of the season with the series tied 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently third in the Southwest Division and most recently beat the New York Knicks 129-114. They've won six of their last seven games, four of those coming by double-digits. They'll head into this road matchup as the slight favorites looking for their third win in a row.

The Utah Jazz are second to last in the Western Conference with just four wins on the season. Their most recent win came over the New York Knicks just three games ago, but they've lost two consecutively against San Antonio and Denver heading into this one. They'll host as the betting underdogs.

Here are the Mavericks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Jazz Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -240

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, Regional Coverage, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks have hit their stride following a shaky start to the season and we're finally seeing the positive effect of Klay Thompson's efficient shooting within this offense. Kyrie Irving has also been a scoring machine, averaging 24.5 PPG and always leading the efforts without Luka Doncic in the lineup. He'll have to do so once again as both Doncic and Thompson look to be doubtful for their availability in this one. They've been playing well as a team recently and they'll be looking for revenge after their last loss to Utah.

Expand Tweet



Naji Marshall has also taken a massive leap forward and has now scored 20+ points in the last four consecutive games. He's seen his minutes fluctuate throughout the season, but he's now hovering around the 30 min. mark and shooting over 50% from the field in his last six games. Expect the Mavericks to continue their recent success in this one as they look to take a lead in the season series.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have had a forgettable start to this season with just four wins almost a quarter of the way through the campaign. They've had three of those wins come during the last 10 games, however, and most recently took down the Knicks as sizable underdogs. It'll be tough for them to show their full potential without Jordan Clarkson and his scoring ability in the lineup. Kyle Filipkowski also remains out and Lauri Markkanen will have to continue playing the role of the super hero for this offense.

Expand Tweet

Walker Kessler has taken a big step forward from last season and he's currently leading the team with 10.4 RPG while shooting 70% from the field. The tandem of him and Lauri Markkanen could stand to see success during this matchup and their size over the front court of the Dallas Mavericks. It'll take another unlikely effort, but they've already beaten this Mavericks team once and seemingly know what it takes to do so.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The will be the third meeting between these two teams this season with the Jazz taking the most recent meeting at 115-113. Luka Doncic was the main beneficiary during that game with 37 points, but it doesn't seem as though he'll be ready to go for this one. The Mavericks won the previous meeting by a wider margin of eight with Kyrie Irving as their leading scorer that time around.

With the number of injuries to both sides in this one, it will really depend on which team can find scoring from their second unit. The Mavericks certainly have the deeper bench, but this has been an advantageous matchup for Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton in the past. Don't be surprised if the Jazz can hang around during points throughout this one.

Still, we have to favor the Dallas Mavericks to win this game behind the recent hot streak from Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks sport the better record at 10-8 ATS while the Jazz are just 2-7 at home. We'll take the Mavericks to win and the Jazz to cover with our final betting prediction.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +5.5 (-108)