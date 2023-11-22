Don't miss this Western Conference night cap! Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick.

We're back to bring you a prediction and pick for the final game of Wednesday's full NBA slate as we head to the West Coast for this next matchup. The Dallas Mavericks (9-5) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) as both teams are riding opposite streaks at this point. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently first in the Southwest Division and they've gone 2-3 in their last five games coming in. Their last two games were back-to-back losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, so they're hoping to begin this current road trip with a win. Nevertheless, expect a big performance out of Kyrie Irving as he faces off against LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers are tied for first in the Pacific Division and they've won six of their last seven games heading into this contest. They're riding a three-game winning streak with wins over the Trail Blazers, Rockets, and most recently the Jazz. LeBron James and Anthony Davis look fully healthy and they'll try to recreate last night's blowout win again here.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Mavericks have been struggling to win close games over the last few weeks, so it's surprising to see them favored on the road against a hot Lakers team. Unlike many other teams in the Western Conference, the Mavericks actually match up well against the Lakers with their size on both ends of the floor. Luka Doncic will continue to be a mismatch for the Lakers' guards and Dereck Lively has proven he can hang with other star big men in the league. Look for both players to make a leap in this game and put their scoring on display.

The Mavericks will have a good chance to win this game if the Lakers come out sluggish following last night's win. The Mavericks have done a great job this season of taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers, so they'll need another clean offensive game to hang with the defense of Los Angeles. Their one shortcoming has been their rebounding as a team, so the Mavericks will have to work additionally hard to box out and limit second-chance opportunities from their opponents. If they can play a clean, fundamental game against the Lakers, they should come out with this win and break their losing skid.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Much was made of LeBron James' minutes restriction before the season started, but it's clear that LeBron and the Lakers have no intention on sitting their superstar when the game hangs in the balance. Luckily, the Lakers were able to take a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter last night, so LeBron James and Anthony Davis were able to find some rest on the bench. It comes at a crucial time as their schedule begins to pick up, so recovery in between games will be a crucial theme for this team as the season wears on.

D'Angelo Russell had a great outing last night with 20 points and eight assists on his total. Austin Reaves saw extended minutes during the blowout and it was a great opportunity for him to get back into a rhythm. He notched 19 points with five rebounds and five assists, covering all areas of the floor during the win. His development is key for their team and while he's been relegated to starting games on the bench, he's still determined to do everything he can to help his team win. Perhaps bringing Reaves off the bench is exactly the boost this team needed to mount important winning streaks throughout the season.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very fun matchup between two high-powered offenses and stout defenses. The Dallas Mavericks will have the advantage in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic handling the ball, but they'll have to find a way around Anthony Davis and former teammate Christian Wood.

If the Mavericks can find their stroke from three and turn this game into a track meet, they should be able to easily cover the short spread. However, the Lakers are finding their synergy right now and it's a perfect game for them to win at home after a blowout win last night. With the total set high, I expect both teams to cool down and focus more on the defensive side of the floor. For our prediction, let's roll with the Under in this game as we see it come down to the final few possessions.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: UNDER 240 (-110)