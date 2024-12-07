ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are set to face the Toronto Raptors (7-16) on Saturday aiming for their seventh consecutive victory. The Mavericks, currently fifth in the Western Conference, boast a potent offense averaging 118.9 points per game, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, both key contributors to their recent success. In contrast, the Raptors have struggled defensively, allowing 117 points per game and coming off a heavy loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Dallas's strong road performance and Toronto's looking to right the ship after their most recent loss, expect a high-octane matchup on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are the Mavericks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Raptors NBA Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to extend their impressive winning streak to seven games as they face the struggling Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Riding high on a 10-1 record in their last 11 games, the Mavericks have been a force to be reckoned with, showcasing their offensive prowess by averaging 118.9 points per game. The dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has been instrumental in Dallas's recent success, with Irving's hot shooting (17/22 from the floor in a recent game) and Doncic's triple-double threat keeping opposing defenses on their toes. The Mavericks' ability to dominate in the paint while also lighting it up from beyond the arc presents a versatile offensive attack that the Raptors will struggle to contain.

In contrast, the Raptors have been inconsistent and are coming off a heavy loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a disappointing 7-16 record, Toronto has struggled defensively, allowing an average of 117 points per game. The Mavericks' road performance has been strong, winning their last four away games, which bodes well for their visit to Scotiabank Arena. Furthermore, the potential absences of key Raptors players like Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Kelly Olynyk due to injuries could significantly hamper Toronto's chances. Given Dallas's momentum, offensive firepower, and Toronto's defensive woes, the Mavericks are well-positioned to secure a victory and continue their ascent in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to turn their season around with a statement win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Despite their recent struggles, the Raptors have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly on their home court at Scotiabank Arena. RJ Barrett has been a revelation for Toronto, averaging an impressive 23.9 points per game and leading the team in assists with 6.2 per game. His explosive scoring ability, combined with Jakob Poeltl's dominant presence in the paint (11.8 rebounds per game), gives the Raptors a formidable inside-out game that could prove challenging for the Mavericks' defense.

Furthermore, the Raptors have demonstrated resilience and the ability to compete with top teams, as evidenced by their recent 122-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers. This win showcased the team's potential when firing on all cylinders, with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett combining for 64 points. Suppose the Raptors can harness this momentum and capitalize on their home-court advantage, where they've performed significantly better (6-5 at home compared to 1-11 on the road). In that case, they stand a strong chance of upsetting the Mavericks. With the potential return of key players from injury and the collective determination to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors are primed to deliver a surprising victory on Saturday night.

Final Mavericks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are likely to cover the -9 spread against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Mavericks are riding a six-game winning streak and have been impressive on the road, winning their last four away games. Their dynamic offense, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, has been averaging 118.9 points per game, which should prove too much for the Raptors' struggling defense that allows 117 points per game.

While the Raptors have shown flashes of potential, particularly at home, their inconsistent play and potential absences of key players like Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Kelly Olynyk could significantly hamper their chances. The Mavericks have been strong against the spread this season, going 15-8-0 overall and 5-1 when favored by 8.5 points or more. Given Dallas's momentum and Toronto's defensive woes, expect the Mavericks to win by a comfortable margin and cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -9 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)