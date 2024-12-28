ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Moda Center with a significant challenge playing without Luka Doncic, who is out with a calf injury for at least the next 14 games. The Mavericks (20-11) will rely heavily on Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 24.0 points per game, to lead the offensive charge. The Trail Blazers (10-20) have struggled this season but possess young talent like Shaedon Sharpe (17.9 ppg) and Anfernee Simons (17.0) who have been the driving force of this offense. With Doncic sidelined, this game becomes a critical test of the Mavericks' depth and Irving's leadership in maintaining their competitive Western Conference standing.

Here are the Mavericks-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Trail Blazers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -180

Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks, despite the absence of Luka Doncic for at least the next 14 games due to a left calf strain, are well-positioned to secure a victory against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavericks have demonstrated remarkable resilience without their superstar, boasting a 7-2 record in games Doncic has missed this season. This success can be attributed to the team's depth and the leadership of Kyrie Irving, who has stepped up admirably in Doncic's absence, averaging 24 points in games without him.

The Mavericks' supporting cast, including Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie, has proven capable of shouldering additional responsibilities. Their balanced scoring approach and strong defensive efforts have been key factors in their ability to compete at a high level without Doncic. Additionally, the Mavericks have shown they can adapt their game plan effectively, as evidenced by their recent victory over the New York Knicks. With the Trail Blazers struggling this season, sporting a 10-20 record, the Mavericks' depth, experience, and proven ability to win without their star player give them a significant edge in this matchup.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to secure a victory against the Dallas Mavericks, who will be without their superstar Luka Doncic for at least the next 14 games. Despite their 10-20 record, the Blazers have shown flashes of potential and are coming off a morale-boosting 122-120 win against the Utah Jazz. Scoot Henderson, who sealed that victory with a buzzer-beating jumper, has been on an impressive three-game run, averaging 14.7 points and 5 assists. His recent form, coupled with Shaedon Sharpe's offensive prowess, gives Portland a potent backcourt that can exploit the Doncic-less Mavericks.

The Blazers' frontcourt, led by Deandre Ayton, who's averaging a double-double with 10.1 rebounds per game, presents a significant challenge for Dallas. Portland's improved team chemistry and the emergence of rookie Scoot Henderson as a playmaker add depth to their rotation. The Mavericks, while still dangerous with Kyrie Irving, will struggle to match Portland's balanced attack and rebounding advantage. With the home crowd behind them and momentum from their recent victory, the Trail Blazers are well-positioned to capitalize on Dallas' vulnerability and secure a crucial win in this matchup.

Final Mavericks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks face a significant challenge as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday without their superstar Luka Doncic. Despite Doncic's absence due to a calf injury, the Mavericks have shown resilience, boasting a 7-2 record in games without him this season. Kyrie Irving will be the focal point of Dallas' offense, averaging 24 points per game. The Mavericks' depth, including contributions from Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington, will be crucial in compensating for Doncic's absence. Dallas' strong team defense and adaptability give them an edge, even on the road.

The Trail Blazers, while struggling this season, have shown flashes of potential. Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe form a dynamic backcourt, while Deandre Ayton provides a strong presence in the paint. Portland's recent morale-boosting win against Denver demonstrates their capability to compete against stronger teams. However, the Mavericks' superior record and proven ability to win without Doncic suggest they'll have the upper hand. Dallas' balanced attack and defensive prowess should be enough to overcome Portland's home-court advantage. Mavericks get the much-needed win on the road, with Irving leading the scoring and the team's collective effort securing a hard-fought victory on the road.

Final Mavericks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -4.5 (-108), Over 223.5 (-110)