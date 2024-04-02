A pair of Western Conference squads in the midst of lengthy winning streaks will clash in epic proportion as the Dallas Mavericks battle things out with the Golden State Warriors. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Mavericks-Warriors prediction and pick will be revealed.
Currently two games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the 10th and final Play-In playoff spot at 40-34, the Warriors have quickly found themselves on a four-game winning streak and are making things count at the most opportunistic time of the season. Of course, Golden State's regular season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but they never should be taken lightly. After taking care of business on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, can the Warriors make the ultimate statement by taking down one of the hottest teams in the NBA?
Watch out basketball, the ‘Mavs have officially arrived. Is the rest of the league finally realizing what this team is capable of? Having not in more than two and a half feels in a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas' recent winning stretch has improved the team's record to a healthy 45-29 mark overall. Not to mention, but the Mavericks are 11-1 on their last 12 games overall. Currently slated in the fifth-place spot out west, Dallas will look to improve their seeding potential with a good showing against Golden State.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Warriors Odds
Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-112)
Moneyline: -106
Golden State Warriors: -1 (-108)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 233.5 (-110)
Under: 233.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: TNT
TV: TNT
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Without a doubt, the NBA regular season has reached its breaking point with major postseason implications occurring in the next couple of weeks. For the ‘Mavs, the possibility of making a push to the four-seed is a realistic option. As it stands heading into the month of April, Dallas is only two games behind the LA Clippers for the final seed that comes with playoff home-court advantage.
Starting with Luka Doncic, there are very few players around the league that are as deserving to claim NBA MVP. During the 2023-2024 season, Doncic has brought his game to an entirely new level. While Luka's skillset has been one of rarified air, the wins are starting to tack on as well. Coming off a monstrous 47-point outing in another big-time win over the Houston Rockets, Luka could end up replicating that performance which would most likely help Dallas cover the spread.
In addition, it would probably be beneficial if the Mavericks put forth a stupendous effort in regard to their defense. Although not known for being dominant on that end of the floor, Dallas has managed to hold opposing offenses to less than 100 points in four of their last ten games. In today's NBA where scoring and offensives reign supreme, Dallas showcasing that they can get their hands dirty by being pests defensively is encouraging to say the least.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
With all the whispers behind the scenes of individuals doubting the Warriors, it has been Golden State that has silenced their critics. Indeed, it will be an uphill climb for the aging Warriors to be in contention to win another NBA title this season, but their championship experience on the hardwood is something that few teams will have come playoff time.
Shockingly, Golden State is only 18-19 at home as they are one of only a handful of teams that have a losing record in that category. In fact, the Warriors are a measly 1-4 in their last five home games and have covered the spread in just one of those outings.
Another surprising element lately for Golden State has been in the form of Stephen Curry's scoring funk. Despite the Warriors tallying victories in the win column, it has been Curry who has scored 23 points or fewer in three of his last four games. Luckily, it appeared that Curry looked like his old self after dropping 33 points on 52% shooting from the field against the lowly San Antonio Spurs. In his one game against the Mavericks this year, Curry scored a solid 25 points. Clearly, he will need to be at his best in order for Golden State to cool off a Dallas squad that is hitting on all cylinders.
Not to mention, but be on the lookout to see how Draymond Green responds after putting forth one of his best statistical performances of the season. Against San Antonio, Green provided 21 points on 8-9 shooting and even dished out 11 assists to his teammates. As long as Green doesn't get ejected or cheap-shot the opposition, then he'll remain an important piece for the Warriors on both ends of the floor.
Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick
Who's ready for this massive Western Conference showdown? With playoff seeding up in the air, who will have the last laugh in this one? All in all, side with the sizzling Mavericks to storm their way into Chase Center and leave with a spread-covering win.,
Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +1 (-112)