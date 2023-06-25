The Dallas Mavericks have set their sights on a redemptive campaign in the 2023-2024 NBA season. That's after a disappointing finish in the previous season that left them out of the playoffs. With limited assets at their disposal, the Mavericks had to make strategic moves during the 2023 NBA Draft to bolster their roster. Let's dive into the compelling selections that will shape the Mavs' future.

The Mavs made two crucial selections during the draft, utilizing trades to secure players who will strengthen their interior defense and rebounding. By trading their No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they acquired a valuable trade exception and the No. 12 selection. They further traded the trade exception to the Sacramento Kings, obtaining the 24th pick and the talented Richaun Holmes. These moves allowed the Mavs to reshape their lineup and address their weaknesses head-on.

Here we will look at each of the players who will comprise the Dallas Mavericks' 2023 NBA Draft class.

Dereck Lively II: Towering Defensive Force

With the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Mavs eagerly welcomed Dereck Lively II. He is an imposing 7'1 forward/center who honed his skills at Duke University. Lively's towering presence in the middle of the court is poised to fortify the Mavs' defense and elevate their rebounding efforts to new heights. Renowned for his exceptional shot-blocking ability, Lively strikes fear into opponents. His intimidating presence alters the dynamics of the game, forcing opponents to alter their shots and think twice before venturing into the paint.

Beyond his defensive prowess, Lively brings a multifaceted skill set that extends to the offensive end of the court. Blessed with remarkable athleticism, he can finish plays above the rim with thunderous dunks. Lively's offensive potential is an exciting prospect for the Mavs, as he demonstrates the ability to contribute as a scorer. Whether through powerful post moves or smooth mid-range jumpers, his versatility enables him to find ways to put points on the board.

While Dereck Lively II's immediate impact is expected to be felt primarily on the defensive end, his continued development and the guidance of the Mavs' coaching staff hold the promise of unlocking his offensive arsenal even further. Lively has the potential to evolve into a dominant force at both ends of the court, becoming an integral part of the Mavericks' future success.

There's much to like about Dereck Lively II as a roll man next to a creator like Luka Doncic. Due to his length and athleticism, Lively has an impressive catch radius on lobs. He is a quick leaper off of two after receiving drop-off passes. pic.twitter.com/RFMFUD6Ovc — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 25, 2023

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Versatile Role Player

At the No. 24 pick, the Mavs acquired Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a highly versatile forward from Marquette University. Prosper's skill set brings a blend of defensive prowess and offensive firepower to the Mavs' roster. That makes him a valuable asset for the team's future endeavors.

On the defensive end, Prosper showcases his exceptional skills by locking down opponents with tenacious defense. His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions effectively, providing valuable flexibility for the Mavs' defensive schemes.

Offensively, Prosper offers an intriguing combination of skills. His shooting prowess from beyond the arc adds a new dimension to the Mavs' offense. He can stretch the floor and creates opportunities for his teammates. Prosper's offensive game extends beyond shooting, though. He also exhibits solid ball-handling skills and the ability to attack the rim with purpose.

Yes, Prosper may not immediately make a pronounced impact in his rookie season. Still, his potential as a valuable role player is evident. His versatility to play multiple positions adds depth to the Mavs' rotation and provides Coach Jason Kidd with the flexibility to deploy him strategically in various lineups. For sure, he could blossom into an essential piece of the Mavericks' puzzle.

As Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper embark on their NBA journeys with the Mavs, the team looks forward to harnessing their unique talents and potential. These young prospects epitomize the Mavs' dedication to fortifying their roster and cultivating a winning culture. They can surely complement superstar Luka Doncic. As such, the Mavs are poised to rise once again as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Looking Ahead

In their quest to return to the playoffs, the Mavs understand the importance of enhancing their roster. Despite limited draft assets, they skillfully maneuvered through the 2023 NBA Draft, ultimately adding Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. With these, the Mavs addressed their weaknesses in interior defense and rebounding while strengthening their overall depth.

Of course, Doncic remains as the centerpiece of their team. And the Mavscertainly aspire to build a competitive squad capable of making waves in the challenging Western Conference. That's with or without Kyrie Irving next season. In conclusion, the Mavs' 2023 NBA Draft class presents an exciting opportunity for the team to revitalize their lineup and contend for a playoff spot again.